Fidelity Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:FMET) Short Interest Update

Fidelity Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:FMET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 1,500.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Fidelity Metaverse ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FMET opened at $26.74 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.04. The stock has a market cap of $29.41 million, a PE ratio of 20.74 and a beta of -1.32. Fidelity Metaverse ETF has a one year low of $23.86 and a one year high of $32.90.

Get Fidelity Metaverse ETF alerts:

Fidelity Metaverse ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.148 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

Fidelity Metaverse ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Metaverse ETF (FMET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Metaverse index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of equities that provides global exposure to the future state of the internet: the metaverse. FMET was launched on Apr 19, 2022 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Metaverse ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Metaverse ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.