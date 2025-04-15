Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF (NASDAQ:FDTX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF (NASDAQ:FDTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 63.6% from the March 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, BXM Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $218,000.

Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FDTX traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.64. The company had a trading volume of 9,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,882. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.07 million, a P/E ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 1.67. Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $26.71 and a 12 month high of $38.45.

Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF (FDTX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in innovative businesses believed to have the potential for market disruption. The fund holds global disruptive technology companies, from machine learning to next-generation hardware and AI.

