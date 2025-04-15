Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Purchased by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 221.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ferguson by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ferguson by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Price Performance

Shares of FERG opened at $166.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.05. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $146.00 and a twelve month high of $225.63.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FERG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $234.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $204.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Ferguson from $189.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $193.00 price target (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ferguson

Ferguson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.