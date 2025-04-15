Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Stake in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,841 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Universal Insurance worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Universal Insurance by 135.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 18,501 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth $636,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 2,142.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 57,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 69.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 28,278 shares during the period. 66.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Insurance Price Performance

NYSE UVE opened at $22.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $636.66 million, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $24.14.

Universal Insurance Dividend Announcement

Universal Insurance ( NYSE:UVE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $384.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.91 million. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 4.82%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is 32.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $441,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 990,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,863,616. This represents a 1.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

Featured Articles

