F.N.B. (FNB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share and revenue of $409.52 million for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

F.N.B. Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE FNB opened at $12.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.86. F.N.B. has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.82 and a 200-day moving average of $14.79.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FNB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on F.N.B. from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.

Insider Activity at F.N.B.

In related news, Director David L. Motley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,013,485.44. This represents a 18.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William B. Campbell acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.57 per share, with a total value of $46,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,045.38. This represents a 1.93 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Featured Stories

