Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a "sell" rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock.

Evoke Pharma Price Performance

EVOK stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. Evoke Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.42.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.24). Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 71.32% and a negative return on equity of 308.49%. The company had revenue of $3.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evoke Pharma stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) by 163.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,194 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 91,945 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned approximately 9.95% of Evoke Pharma worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

