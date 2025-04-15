Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Evoke Pharma Price Performance
EVOK stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. Evoke Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.42.
Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.24). Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 71.32% and a negative return on equity of 308.49%. The company had revenue of $3.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 million.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evoke Pharma
Evoke Pharma Company Profile
Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.
