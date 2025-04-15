Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF) Short Interest Down 94.6% in March

Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 94.6% from the March 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Eskay Mining Stock Up 14.4 %
ESKYF traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,338. Eskay Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.10 and a 52-week high of C$0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.14.
Eskay Mining Company Profile
