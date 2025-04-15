EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to Issue Apr 25 Dividend of $0.30

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) announced a apr 25 dividend on Tuesday, April 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.295 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, May 15th.

EPR Properties has increased its dividend by an average of 23.5% per year over the last three years. EPR Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 122.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect EPR Properties to earn $4.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.4%.

EPR traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.77. 551,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,378. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.32. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $39.66 and a 1 year high of $54.25. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.30.

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.56. EPR Properties had a net margin of 28.87% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $149.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.25 million. As a group, analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Brian Andrew Moriarty sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $129,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,299 shares in the company, valued at $795,395.01. The trade was a 14.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $210,678.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,216 shares in the company, valued at $443,828.32. This trade represents a 32.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,520 shares of company stock valued at $502,581 in the last ninety days. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on EPR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on EPR Properties from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

