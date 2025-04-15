Envoy Medical (COCH) & The Competition Head to Head Contrast

Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH – Get Free Report) is one of 51 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Envoy Medical to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Envoy Medical and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envoy Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 Envoy Medical Competitors 401 1405 2528 116 2.53

Envoy Medical presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 561.76%. As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 34.43%. Given Envoy Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Envoy Medical is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envoy Medical -7,607.55% N/A -262.28% Envoy Medical Competitors -169.94% -74.14% -20.85%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Envoy Medical and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

8.6% of Envoy Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 60.5% of Envoy Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Envoy Medical has a beta of 2.35, meaning that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Envoy Medical’s peers have a beta of 1.28, meaning that their average share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Envoy Medical and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Envoy Medical $225,000.00 -$29.91 million -0.96 Envoy Medical Competitors $1.41 billion $234.66 million 19.77

Envoy Medical’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Envoy Medical. Envoy Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Envoy Medical peers beat Envoy Medical on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Envoy Medical

Envoy Medical, Inc., a hearing health company, provides medical technologies for the hearing loss spectrum. Its products include personal sound amplification devices; hearing aids; Esteem fully implanted active middle ear implants; auditory osseointegrated implants; and Acclaim cochlear implants. The company was formerly known as Envoy Medical Corporation and changed its name to Envoy Medical, Inc. in September 2023. Envoy Medical, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in White Bear Lake, Minnesota.

