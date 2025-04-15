EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.40.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EnLink Midstream

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EnLink Midstream Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENLC. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in EnLink Midstream by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,958,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $155,066,000 after acquiring an additional 581,493 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,869,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $97,212,000 after purchasing an additional 69,089 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 4,349,618 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,872 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,167,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,969,000 after buying an additional 991,887 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,682,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,101,000 after buying an additional 1,482,164 shares during the last quarter. 45.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENLC stock opened at $14.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.33 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. EnLink Midstream has a 12 month low of $11.83 and a 12 month high of $16.40.

About EnLink Midstream

(Get Free Report

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.