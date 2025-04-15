EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.40.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EnLink Midstream
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
EnLink Midstream Price Performance
ENLC stock opened at $14.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.33 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. EnLink Midstream has a 12 month low of $11.83 and a 12 month high of $16.40.
About EnLink Midstream
EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than EnLink Midstream
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Why NVIDIA Stock Could Soar Despite Wall Street Downgrades
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Top 3 Large Cap Stocks Insiders Bought in Q1: Buy, Sell, or Hold
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- 3 Hot New IPOs Defying the 2025 Market Slump
Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.