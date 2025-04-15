Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in ENI were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in ENI by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,341 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of ENI by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 49,250 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ENI by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26,189 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ENI by 7.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of ENI by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,488 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:E opened at $26.68 on Tuesday. Eni S.p.A. has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $33.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

ENI Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a $0.5391 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%. This is a boost from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.35. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.96%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on E. UBS Group lowered ENI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.60 price objective (down previously from $37.50) on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ENI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

ENI Company Profile

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

