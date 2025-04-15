Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.17 and last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 85539 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.66.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENGIY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, FlexGen, Retail, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, offshore wind, and geothermal.

