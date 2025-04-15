Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) Senior Officer Daniel Dickson Sells 50,000 Shares

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) Senior Officer Daniel Dickson sold 50,000 shares of Endeavour Silver stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.50, for a total transaction of C$275,000.00.

EDR remained flat at C$5.66 during midday trading on Tuesday. 385,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,033. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.65. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of C$3.34 and a 1-year high of C$7.87. The firm has a market cap of C$982.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.35, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$5.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.84.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EDR. CIBC decreased their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Raymond James set a C$7.50 price target on Endeavour Silver and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.75.

Endeavour Silver Corp is a Canadian mineral company engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The company has three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico: the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, the Bolanitos Mine in Guanajuato and the El Compas Mine in Zacatecas.

