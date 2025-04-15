Elliot Noss Sells 1,000 Shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) Stock

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) CEO Elliot Noss sold 1,000 shares of Tucows stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $15,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 466,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,254,040.88. This represents a 0.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Elliot Noss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 14th, Elliot Noss sold 1,000 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $16,240.00.

On Wednesday, April 9th, Elliot Noss sold 300 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $4,506.00.

On Monday, April 7th, Elliot Noss sold 500 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $7,720.00.

On Friday, April 4th, Elliot Noss sold 1,000 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $16,230.00.

On Wednesday, April 2nd, Elliot Noss sold 200 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $3,396.00.

On Friday, February 14th, Elliot Noss sold 7,760 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $133,860.00.

On Thursday, February 6th, Elliot Noss sold 500 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total transaction of $7,880.00.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Elliot Noss sold 500 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $7,830.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Elliot Noss sold 100 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $1,712.00.

On Friday, January 24th, Elliot Noss sold 2,000 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $33,820.00.

Tucows Stock Down 3.8 %

TCX traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.99. 32,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,620. The firm has a market cap of $176.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.81. Tucows Inc. has a one year low of $13.27 and a one year high of $26.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.51 and its 200 day moving average is $17.42.

Institutional Trading of Tucows

Tucows ( NASDAQ:TCX Get Free Report ) (TSE:TC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information services provider reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $93.10 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCX. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Tucows by 307.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 8,592 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tucows by 7.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,646 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tucows by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 200,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tucows by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,421 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Tucows in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Tucows from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

