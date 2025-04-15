Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Price Up 1% – Still a Buy?

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $765.31 and last traded at $762.05. Approximately 582,318 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 3,375,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $754.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $973.00 to $928.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,146.00 to $1,124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Leerink Partners set a $950.00 price target on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,012.00.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $835.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $822.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.20 billion, a PE ratio of 64.68, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total value of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,778,521.60. This trade represents a 14.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FWG Holdings LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Get Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.