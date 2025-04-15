Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Stock Price Down 17.6% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report) were down 17.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 36,692 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 173% from the average daily volume of 13,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
Eguana Technologies Trading Down 17.6 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.02. The company has a market cap of C$31.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,246.85.
Eguana Technologies Company Profile
Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.
