Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBLW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBLW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 275.0% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Edible Garden Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of EDBLW opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04. Edible Garden has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.12.

About Edible Garden

Edible Garden AG Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various packaged products, including cilantro, rosemary, mint, thyme, oregano, bay leaves, chives, poultry mix, sage, dill, buttercrunch living lettuce, basil, living butterhead lettuce, basil, parsley, arugula spring mix, baby arugula blend, baby romaine, and crisp ranch and Caesar salad kits.

