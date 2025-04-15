Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NXR) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at National Bank Financial

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NXR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday,Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.85 EPS.
Separately, Scotiabank cut Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.
