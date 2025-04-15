ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ:ECDA) Releases Earnings Results

ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ:ECDA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.
ECD Automotive Design Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ECDA traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.53. The company had a trading volume of 7,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,560. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average is $0.90. ECD Automotive Design has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $1.51.
ECD Automotive Design Company Profile
