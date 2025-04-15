ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ:ECDA) Releases Earnings Results

ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ:ECDA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

ECD Automotive Design Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ECDA traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.53. The company had a trading volume of 7,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,560. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average is $0.90. ECD Automotive Design has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $1.51.

ECD Automotive Design Company Profile

ECD Automotive Design, Inc engages in the production and sale of customized Land Rover vehicles in the United States. The company also provides repair or upgrade services and extended warranties to customers. It restores various vehicles, including Land Rovers Defenders, Land Rover Series IIA and III, the Range Rover Classic, and Jaguar E-Type.

