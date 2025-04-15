Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Short Interest Down 72.6% in March

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decline of 72.6% from the March 15th total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOI. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 165,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 130,850.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Price Performance

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.05. The stock had a trading volume of 21,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,255. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.30. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $22.10.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1338 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.90%.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

