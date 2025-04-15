Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGL – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 60,241 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 104,670 shares.The stock last traded at $26.91 and had previously closed at $26.76.

Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.28.

Get Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MSA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 60,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 9,219 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 432,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,051,000 after purchasing an additional 10,709 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $363,000.

About Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF

The Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF (EAGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in value stocks from around the globe, selected based on the advisers estimate of long-term intrinsic value. The ETF converted from a separately managed account.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.