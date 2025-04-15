DriveItAway (OTCMKTS:CLCN) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

DriveItAway Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLCN – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.02. DriveItAway shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 771 shares.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03.
DriveItAway Inc develops and offers a cloud platform/consumer application that enables dealers to sell vehicles through eCommerce, with its Pay as You Go app-based subscription program. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Haddonfield, New Jersey.
