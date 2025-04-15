Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Dominari had a negative net margin of 180.22% and a negative return on equity of 32.89%.

Dominari Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOMH traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.81. 154,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,625,856. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day moving average is $3.18. Dominari has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $13.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Dominari Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.

Dominari Company Profile

Dominari Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anticancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

