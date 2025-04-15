Dodge & Cox Trims Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Dodge & Cox decreased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,214,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,211 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,188,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the third quarter worth about $427,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,873,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,674,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in shares of Novartis by 263.6% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 41,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after buying an additional 30,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimist Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.9% in the third quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NVS stock opened at $109.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $223.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.56. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $92.35 and a 1 year high of $120.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Novartis Dividend Announcement

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.18. Novartis had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 23.56%. Research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $3.8695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.38.

Novartis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Featured Articles

