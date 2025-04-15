Dodge & Cox Reduces Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Dodge & Cox trimmed its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,423,586 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 7,845 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox owned 0.99% of ConocoPhillips worth $1,132,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 37,255 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 20,481 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gray Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COP opened at $86.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.24 and a 200-day moving average of $101.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $109.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.83. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $79.88 and a 52 week high of $132.61.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.26%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.74.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

