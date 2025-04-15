Dodge & Cox Purchases 125,600 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Dodge & Cox increased its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,497,042 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,600 shares during the period. UBS Group makes up approximately 1.3% of Dodge & Cox’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Dodge & Cox owned 2.29% of UBS Group worth $2,237,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 106,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in UBS Group by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 206,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 29,367 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in UBS Group by 142.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 22,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 12,939 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:UBS opened at $28.70 on Tuesday. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $35.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.95 and a 200-day moving average of $32.09.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). UBS Group had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is 14.47%.

A number of brokerages have commented on UBS. Morgan Stanley cut UBS Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

