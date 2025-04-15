Dodge & Cox Has $162.53 Million Stake in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 628,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox owned about 0.35% of Flutter Entertainment worth $162,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLUT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Flutter Entertainment by 585.7% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 244.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Flutter Entertainment news, Director Jeremy Peter Jackson sold 25,027 shares of Flutter Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.96, for a total value of $6,556,072.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,930.08. The trade was a 54.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amy Howe sold 11,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $3,077,547.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,396,130.50. This trade represents a 15.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on FLUT. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to an “add” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $301.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE:FLUT opened at $232.32 on Tuesday. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 1-year low of $174.03 and a 1-year high of $299.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $249.94 and a 200 day moving average of $253.33. The company has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,056.00.

Flutter Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.