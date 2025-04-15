Dodge & Cox Boosts Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 100.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,618,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,818,993 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox owned about 12.46% of Celanese worth $942,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,815,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Celanese by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,969,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,714,000 after buying an additional 2,033,025 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 1,453.1% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 953,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,013,000 after buying an additional 892,391 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Celanese by 768.8% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 423,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,337,000 after buying an additional 375,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 512,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,453,000 after buying an additional 298,596 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $39.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -2.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.37 and a 200-day moving average of $76.71. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $36.29 and a one year high of $169.50.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.20. Celanese had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.86%.

A number of research firms have commented on CE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Celanese from $92.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Celanese from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Vertical Research raised shares of Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Celanese from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.61.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

