Deltic Energy (LON:DELT) Trading Up 12.5% – Should You Buy?

Deltic Energy Plc (LON:DELT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 12.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06). 803,943 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 129% from the average session volume of 351,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4 ($0.05).

Deltic Energy Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.02. The company has a market capitalization of £3.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 30.42.

Deltic Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

An emerging UK focused E&P company

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deltic Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deltic Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.