Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by United Capital Financial Advisors LLC

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $23,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,179,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 55,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 78,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,165,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 49,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,021,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total transaction of $12,304,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,484,675.58. This represents a 24.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE stock opened at $467.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $126.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.22. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $340.20 and a 1 year high of $515.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $470.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $443.86.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 27.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 28.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on DE. StockNews.com downgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, April 6th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $546.00 target price (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $457.26.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

