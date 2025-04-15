De La Rue (LON:DLAR) Trading Up 17.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR – Get Free Report) traded up 17.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 133 ($1.75) and last traded at GBX 131.57 ($1.73). 32,659,213 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3,071% from the average session volume of 1,030,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112 ($1.48).

De La Rue Stock Up 17.5 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 117.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 108.23. The company has a market cap of £254.72 million, a PE ratio of -12.69, a PEG ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,110.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

About De La Rue

