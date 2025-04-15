De La Rue (LON:DLAR) Shares Up 16.6% – What’s Next?

De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 16.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 131.56 ($1.73) and last traded at GBX 130.57 ($1.72). 16,241,211 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,910% from the average session volume of 808,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112 ($1.48).

De La Rue Stock Up 17.0 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 117.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 108.23. The stock has a market cap of £253.67 million, a P/E ratio of -12.64, a P/E/G ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,110.34, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.46.

About De La Rue

