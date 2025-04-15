Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Price Target Lowered to $44.00 at Citigroup

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 50.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DAR. StockNews.com lowered Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Darling Ingredients from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.78.

NYSE DAR opened at $29.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.89. Darling Ingredients has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $47.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 6.04%. Equities research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 207.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 101.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

