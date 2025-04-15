Cytokinetics (CYTK) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ: CYTK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/15/2025 – Cytokinetics had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $62.00 to $54.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/15/2025 – Cytokinetics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

4/10/2025 – Cytokinetics had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2025 – Cytokinetics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock.

4/4/2025 – Cytokinetics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

3/7/2025 – Cytokinetics was given a new $67.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/28/2025 – Cytokinetics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

Shares of CYTK traded down $1.49 on Tuesday, reaching $38.33. 2,199,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,590,310. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.06. The company has a current ratio of 9.28, a quick ratio of 9.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $32.74 and a 52-week high of $71.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Cytokinetics Incorporated alerts:

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.26 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $96,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,578,372.26. This trade represents a 1.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 16,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $737,176.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,820,022.64. This represents a 4.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,766,739. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. Harvey Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,040,000. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 450,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,192,000 after purchasing an additional 102,457 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 113,500.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,915,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $560,520,000 after purchasing an additional 154,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,335,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,807,000 after purchasing an additional 13,798 shares during the period.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.