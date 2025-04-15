CURRENC Group (NASDAQ:CURR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

CURRENC Group (NASDAQ:CURR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

CURRENC Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CURR opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. CURRENC Group has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $7.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average of $1.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CURR shares. Roth Capital raised shares of CURRENC Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on CURRENC Group in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $3.50 price objective on CURRENC Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

CURRENC Group Company Profile

Currenc Group, Inc engages in operating a fintech banking platform. It operates through the following segments: Remittance Services, Sales of Airtime, and Other Services. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

