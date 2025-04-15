CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Shares Sold by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. decreased its position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. CTS makes up approximately 1.8% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 0.23% of CTS worth $3,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CTS by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,010,000 after buying an additional 33,449 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CTS by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in CTS in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of CTS during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CTS by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 155,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,174,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTS stock opened at $37.06 on Tuesday. CTS Co. has a one year low of $34.02 and a one year high of $59.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.61.

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.06). CTS had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 12.67%. Analysts predict that CTS Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. CTS’s payout ratio is 8.42%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

