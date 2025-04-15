Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CROX. UBS Group upped their target price on Crocs from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $138.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th.

Crocs Stock Performance

CROX stock opened at $90.80 on Tuesday. Crocs has a one year low of $86.11 and a one year high of $165.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.27.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.25. Crocs had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 46.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crocs will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Adam Michaels sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $1,600,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,529,870.87. This trade represents a 14.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 4,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $511,325.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,565.25. This trade represents a 13.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crocs

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CROX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,477,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $599,959,000 after buying an additional 47,576 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 77,152 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,450,000 after acquiring an additional 22,809 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,678 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 12,245 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at about $684,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Crocs by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,236 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Featured Articles

