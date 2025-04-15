CreativeOne Wealth LLC Purchases 6,914 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHY opened at $82.61 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.91 and a 1 year high of $83.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.25. The firm has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,758.18 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.2798 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

