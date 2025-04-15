CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $4.73 Million Stock Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,271 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned 0.23% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF worth $4,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 61,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,097,000 after purchasing an additional 56,149 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,815,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of ICVT stock opened at $81.59 on Tuesday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.97 and a 12-month high of $89.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.88 and a 200-day moving average of $85.73.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1466 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.