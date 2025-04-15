CreativeOne Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned 0.38% of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFM. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,194,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 68,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 41,514 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 229.5% in the fourth quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 56,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 39,664 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,090,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $785,000.

Shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $43.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.73 million, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.83. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $48.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.52.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1793 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

