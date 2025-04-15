CreativeOne Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 319,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,932,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,864,000 after buying an additional 226,353 shares during the period. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 139,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,890,000 after acquiring an additional 8,332 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 277,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,617,000 after acquiring an additional 96,807 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $103.21 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.29 and a 52 week high of $108.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.65.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

