Covestor Ltd Sells 414 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Covestor Ltd reduced its position in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in RPM International were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RPM International by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in RPM International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RPM International by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its position in RPM International by 829.8% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 148.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RPM International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Fermium Researc raised shares of RPM International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of RPM International from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of RPM International from $125.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on RPM International from $126.00 to $116.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on RPM International from $140.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.10.

RPM International Price Performance

Shares of RPM stock opened at $105.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.16. RPM International Inc. has a one year low of $95.28 and a one year high of $141.79. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.06.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.15). RPM International had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.88%.

About RPM International

(Free Report)

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.