Covestor Ltd Sells 280 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Covestor Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 9,614.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in CubeSmart by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 134.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CubeSmart by 310.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of CUBE opened at $38.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $34.24 and a 1 year high of $55.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.42.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $231.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.54 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 14.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CUBE. Mizuho began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Scotiabank cut CubeSmart from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.31.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

