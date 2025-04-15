Covestor Ltd Has $53,000 Stock Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Covestor Ltd cut its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 659,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,073,000 after acquiring an additional 10,711 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $2,494,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $532,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 143,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $205.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.25.

NASDAQ NSIT opened at $135.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.31. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.10 and a 52 week high of $228.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.88 and a 200-day moving average of $167.09.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.13. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

