Covestor Ltd Has $47,000 Holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Covestor Ltd trimmed its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 72.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,342 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBIT. Capula Management Ltd increased its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 9,268,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,714,000 after acquiring an additional 743,930 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 6,401.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,645,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573,794 shares in the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd lifted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,518,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,541,000 after purchasing an additional 346,918 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 849.9% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,423,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,000 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 864,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,850,000 after buying an additional 58,469 shares during the period.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $48.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.55 and a 200-day moving average of $49.83. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $61.75.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

