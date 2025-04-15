Covestor Ltd Cuts Position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Covestor Ltd trimmed its position in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 43.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICUI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ICU Medical by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,682,065 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $416,176,000 after acquiring an additional 17,805 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 708,382 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $109,920,000 after buying an additional 49,108 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ICU Medical by 9.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,954 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $99,687,000 after buying an additional 48,106 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,196,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in ICU Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $40,151,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $97.00 price target on ICU Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.67.

ICU Medical Price Performance

Shares of ICUI stock opened at $140.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.62. ICU Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $93.36 and a one year high of $196.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

ICU Medical Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

