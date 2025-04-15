Covestor Ltd Buys 475 Shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN)

Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 284.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in SharkNinja were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in SharkNinja during the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SharkNinja during the third quarter valued at $244,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in SharkNinja in the third quarter worth $271,000. Finally, F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

SharkNinja Stock Performance

SN stock opened at $74.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.14. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $123.00. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SharkNinja ( NYSE:SN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.06). SharkNinja had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on SharkNinja from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $139.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SharkNinja presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.28.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

Further Reading

