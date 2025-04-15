Concurrent Technologies (LON:CNC) Posts Earnings Results

Concurrent Technologies (LON:CNC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported GBX 5.49 ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Concurrent Technologies had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 13.89%.

Concurrent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CNC opened at GBX 161 ($2.12) on Tuesday. Concurrent Technologies has a 52-week low of GBX 86.60 ($1.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 199.78 ($2.63). The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of £139.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 170.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 149.10.

Insider Activity at Concurrent Technologies

In related news, insider Brent Salgat sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 166 ($2.19), for a total value of £16,600 ($21,888.19). 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Concurrent Technologies Company Profile

Concurrent Technologies Plc develops and manufactures high-end embedded computer products for use in a wide range of high-performance, long-life cycle applications within the telecommunications, defence, security, telemetry, scientific and aerospace markets, including applications within extremely harsh environments.

