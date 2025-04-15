Coinmetro Token Price Reaches $0.0657 on Exchanges (XCM)

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Coinmetro Token has a market capitalization of $194.45 million and $36,363.56 worth of Coinmetro Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Coinmetro Token has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar. One Coinmetro Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0657 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00003487 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00026494 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00005568 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00002589 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (CRYPTO:XCM) is a token. It launched on December 17th, 2017. Coinmetro Token’s total supply is 320,942,611 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,048,666 tokens. The official website for Coinmetro Token is coinmetro.com. Coinmetro Token’s official Twitter account is @coinmetro. The official message board for Coinmetro Token is coinmetro.com/blog. The Reddit community for Coinmetro Token is https://reddit.com/r/coinmetro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinmetro Token (XCM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Coinmetro Token has a current supply of 320,942,611.09 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Coinmetro Token is 0.06688308 USD and is up 1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $36,525.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coinmetro.com/.”

