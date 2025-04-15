Cohen & Steers Inc. Reduces Stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Cohen & Steers Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37,690 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $7,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCJ. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Cameco by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 130,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,700,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 119,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after acquiring an additional 14,833 shares during the period. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 61,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 9,440 shares during the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter worth about $3,510,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cameco by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $41.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.43 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.88. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $62.55.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $845.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Cameco in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Desjardins initiated coverage on Cameco in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.03.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

